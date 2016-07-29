FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vivendi calls Mediaset Premium's business plan unrealistic, citing Deloitte
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 29, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Vivendi calls Mediaset Premium's business plan unrealistic, citing Deloitte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Vivendi reiterated on Friday that the business plan of Mediaset's pay-TV unit was based on "unrealistic assumptions".

The business plan laid out by Mediaset forecasts a break-even point for Mediaset Premium for 2018.

In a statement seeking to clarify its disagreement with the Italian broadcaster, Vivendi said audit group Deloitte, which carried out a due diligence for Vivendi on Mediaset Premium in June, considered the business plan as "unachievable".

Vivendi, which has backed off from an initial deal to purchase Mediaset's pay-TV unit, added that it still sought an alternative agreement with the Italian broadcaster, a day after the two groups threatened legal action against each other.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.