FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi profits get boost from Maroc Tel, Beats disposals
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
November 17, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi profits get boost from Maroc Tel, Beats disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - European media firm Vivendi nearly doubled the profits attributable to the group to 2.75 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in the first nine months by collecting the proceeds of selling its Moroccan telecom unit and a stake in headphone maker Beats.

Vivendi pro-forma sales in the period were down 1.1 pct to 7.12 billion euros, while adjusted net income rose 47 percent to 442 million euros.

The figures were shorn of Brazilian broadband unit GVT because Vivendi agreed in September to sell the business to Spain’s Telefonica for 7.2 billion euros.

The group, which after a series of asset sales now owns two businesses in pay-TV and music, said the GVT deal was expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

The sale of French telecom operator SFR to domestic cable company Numericable is to complete on November 27.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.