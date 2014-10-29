FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi's SFR posts 2.9 percent drop in nine-month revenue
October 29, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Vivendi's SFR posts 2.9 percent drop in nine-month revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows French telecom operator SFR's building in the financial district of le Defense at Nanterre, west of Paris, March13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi said its SFR mobile division posted a 2.9 percent drop in revenue in the first nine months of the year, pulled down by its retail business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 19.2 percent to 1.779 billion euros ($2.27 billion), Vivendi said in slides published on Tuesday. Revenue was 7.396 billion euros.

The pace of revenue decline improved to 3.2 percent in the third quarter from 4.7 percent in the first half on a comparable basis, Vivendi said. Its retail mobile subscriber base was up 0.8 percent at end-September to 11.3 million.

The figures were based on provisional, unaudited accounts, Vivendi said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
