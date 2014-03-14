FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French junior min asks Altice to detail SFR plans
March 14, 2014 / 1:52 PM / 4 years ago

French junior min asks Altice to detail SFR plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French junior minister Fleur Pellerin called on Numericable NUME.PA parent company Altice ATCE.AS to give more practical details relating to jobs and investment in superfast broadband as part of its offer to buy Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) SFR telecom unit.

Vivendi said earlier on Friday that it had selected Altice ahead of Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) for exclusive talks to buy

SFR.

“The government is particularly vigilant on the subjects of employment, investment, and concerning services provided to customers, particularly in terms of price,” the junior minister responsible for telecom and digital issues said in a statement.

“Altice made a number of commitments this week on various subjects. I now invite them to be more precise and to explain them in operational terms.”

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
