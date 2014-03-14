FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi board sub-committee preferred Numericable bid: sources
March 14, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi board sub-committee preferred Numericable bid: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A board sub-committee of Vivendi (VIV.PA) charged with evaluating two competing bids for telecom unit SFR decided on Thursday that it preferred the one from local cable group Numericable NUME.PA, said two people close to the situation.

The four-person committee was led by Henri Lachmann, former CEO of Schneider Electric and administrator at Vivendi since 1998. Its reached a more positive view of the Numericable bid than a rival offer from conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA), said the people, and was set to present to the whole board on Friday.

A spokesman for Vivendi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Brian Love

