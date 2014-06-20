FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi signs definitive agreement on SFR sale after union talks
#Deals
June 20, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Vivendi signs definitive agreement on SFR sale after union talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement to sell its telecom unit SFR to cable company Numericable NUME.PA after “constructive” talks with labour unions.

The deal, signed between Vivendi, Numericable and Numericable’s parent company Altice, would give Vivendi at least 13.5 billion euros ($18.33 billion) in cash plus a 20-percent stake in the new entity.

The closing of the agreement is subject to other conditions, in particular, French antitrust regulator approval.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
