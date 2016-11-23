FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Vivendi holds 23.15 percent of Telecom Italia after buying more shares
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 23, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

Vivendi holds 23.15 percent of Telecom Italia after buying more shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Wednesday it now held 23.15 percent of Telecom Italia's (TLIT.MI) shares after buying more of the Italian company's stock on the market.

Vivendi said it purchased the shares in order to bring its stakeholding back up to previous levels following an earlier dilution of its holding after a Telecom Italia bond issue.

The move comes as French billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore, who is chairman of Vivendi, aims to turn Vivendi into a European media powerhouse.

Since Bollore became chairman in 2014, Vivendi has bought its key stake in Telecom Italia and moved back into the video games business by acquiring French company Gameloft and buying a stake in sister company Ubisoft (UBIP.PA), despite opposition from the founding Guillemot family.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.