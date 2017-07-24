Vivendi's Canal+ proposes Telecom Italia content deal: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi's pay TV unit Canal+ has proposed to Telecom Italia the creation of a joint venture to acquire audiovisual rights and to produce films and TV series, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

France's Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore and the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia, aims to create an international media group with a strong focus on southern Europe.

"This joint venture should allow Telecom Italia to quickly develop unique content for Italy," the source said.