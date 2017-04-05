FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Vivendi tells EU it may control Telecom Italia after shareholder meeting: sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 5, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 5 months ago

Vivendi tells EU it may control Telecom Italia after shareholder meeting: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) has told the European Commission it could "de facto" control Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) after a shareholder meeting next month appoints a new board of directors, three sources close to the matter said.

The group, which is Telecom Italia's top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, filed a pre-emptive notification to the Commission as it seeks to win two-thirds of the company's board seats, two of the sources said.

To do this it needs to get its slate of nominees approved by a majority of shareholders at the May 4 meeting.

An EU Commission spokesman confirmed that it had received a notification from Vivendi and would rule on the matter by May 12.

"The investigation is ongoing," spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said.

Sources told Reuters last week that Vivendi was also considering putting its chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine forward as Telecom Italia's next chairman, potentially aggravating concerns about the French group's growing influence over Italian companies.

Vivendi's influence at Telecom Italia has come under the spotlight after it took a significant holding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), leading to speculation over whether it plans to combine the two companies.

Vivendi has until now always maintained that it does not control Telecom Italia.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Mathieu Rosemain and Foo Yun Chee, writing by Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.