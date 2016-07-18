Vivendi now owns more than 20 percent of Ubisoft voting rights: AMF

A woman walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015.

PARIS (Reuters) - French market regulator AMF on Monday said French media group Vivendi now owned more than 20 percent of the voting rights of French video game company Ubisoft and 22.63 percent of its equity after purchasing shares on the market.

AMF reiterated that Vivendi said it did not plan to make a bid for Ubisoft.

The Guillemot family, which owns about 9 percent of Ubisoft, considers the arrival of Vivendi in the company's capital as hostile and has refused so far to cooperate with the media giant, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore.