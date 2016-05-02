FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivint Solar's chief executive to leave
May 2, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Vivint Solar's chief executive to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vivint Solar CEO Greg Butterfield (3rd R) and members of the company's management team ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Vivint Solar Inc said Chief Executive Greg Butterfield is stepping down, nearly two months after the solar panel installer terminated a deal to be acquired by SunEdison Inc.

Vivint Solar on Monday also named David Bywater as interim CEO. He joins from Vivint Smart Home, where he has served as chief operating officer since 2013.

Vivint Smart Home is owned by Blackstone Group, which is also the majority shareholder in Vivint Solar.

Butterfield led Vivint Solar during its initial public offering in October 2014.

SunEdison had in July 2015 agreed to buy Vivint Solar in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion. However, Vivint Solar terminated the deal in March after SunEdison failed to close on the planned acquisition.

SunEdison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable.

Vivint Solar said on Monday it will begin search for a permanent CEO in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
