FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Vivint Solar reports quarterly profit on lower costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 9, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 3 months ago

Vivint Solar reports quarterly profit on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. solar company Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR.N) reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday compared with a year-ago loss, helped by lower costs.

The company, which largely caters to the residential solar market, reported net income attributable to shareholders of $13.3 million, or 11 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $31.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time impairment charge of $36.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, the company's loss narrowed to 50 cents per share from 65 cents.

Total revenue rose to $53.1 million from $17.2 million.

Vivint Solar carried out 6,581 installations during the quarter, down from 7,704 installations in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.