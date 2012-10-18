FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European regulators reject Vivus obesity drug
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 18, 2012 / 10:42 PM / in 5 years

European regulators reject Vivus obesity drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vivus Inc said European regulators recommended that its obesity pill not be approved, citing potential safety concerns related to the long-term use of the drug.

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) raised concerns over heart risks and birth defects and the drug Qsiva’s use by patients for whom it was not indicated.

Vivus, which announced in late September that it was expecting a negative response, said it intends to appeal the panel opinion and request a re-examination of the decision by the CHMP.

The drug was launched in the United States in September under the brand name Qsymia, becoming the first new diet pill on the market in over a decade.

Vivus shares, which have fallen 11 percent since the September warning, were down 2 percent at $20.70 in extended trade. They closed at $21.06 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.