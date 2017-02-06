Facebook doubles its bereavement leave for employees
Facebook Inc is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an internet post.
WASHINGTON VIZIO Inc will pay $2.2 million to settle charges that the entertainment platform company collected the viewing histories on 11 million smart televisions without obtaining its users’ consent, U.S. regulators said on Monday.
In a statement, the Federal Trade Commission said VIZIO must also "prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practices" as well as delete any data collected before March 1, 2016, among other requirements.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Facebook Inc is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an internet post.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it was rolling out live streaming from mobile devices for users with more than 10,000 subscribers, adding a feature that will help them make money, as it takes on Facebook Live.
TAIPEI Taiwan said on Tuesday several domestic securities and futures firms had experienced cyber attacks and at least 10 had been threatened with attacks if they did not pay blackmailers.