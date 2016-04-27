VMware's EVP for cloud services business leaving company

(Reuters) - Software maker VMware Inc said on Wednesday Bill Fathers, executive vice president and general manager of its cloud services business unit, will leave the company, effective May 3.

The company has seen a spate of top executive exits in the past nine months including its president, chief financial officer and chief technology officer.

Martin Casado, senior vice president and general manager of its fast-growing networking and security business unit, also recently left the company.

Fathers' role will be filled by two "co-general managers" for cloud, Allwyn Sequeira and Laura Ortman, according to Fortune, which first reported the exit citing several sources close to the company. (for.tn/1riCRuB)

VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, is being acquired by Dell Inc in a $67 billion deal.