Former Broadcom executive Rajiv Ramaswami joins software maker VMWare

(Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMWare Inc said it appointed former Broadcom executive Rajiv Ramaswami as general manager and executive vice-president of its networking and security business.

Ramaswami will replace Martin Casado, who will be retained as an external adviser, VMWare said on Wednesday.

Most recently, Ramaswami was executive vice president and general manager of the infrastructure & networking group of Broadcom.