Former Broadcom executive Rajiv Ramaswami joins software maker VMWare
#Technology News
February 24, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Former Broadcom executive Rajiv Ramaswami joins software maker VMWare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMWare Inc said it appointed former Broadcom executive Rajiv Ramaswami as general manager and executive vice-president of its networking and security business.

Ramaswami will replace Martin Casado, who will be retained as an external adviser, VMWare said on Wednesday.

Most recently, Ramaswami was executive vice president and general manager of the infrastructure & networking group of Broadcom.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
