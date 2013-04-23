FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VMware profit beats expectations, affirms revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 4 years

VMware profit beats expectations, affirms revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cloud computing software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, helped by a 13 percent jump in revenue.

The company also stood by its full-year revenue forecast and its shares fell 8 percent in extended trading.

VMware, controlled by data storage equipment maker EMC Corp EMC.N, said net income fell to $173.6 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $191.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, VMware earned 74 cents per share. Revenue rose to $1.19 billion. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(This story was corrected to fix headline and text to reflect that company affirmed, not cut, its revenue forecast)

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.