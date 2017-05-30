FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 30, 2017 / 5:52 AM / 3 months ago

Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) to explore an IPO.

The agreement, which could see Nasdaq help VNG prepare for the listing, was signed on the sidelines of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to the United States, the first by a Southeast Asian leader since Donald Trump became U.S. president.

Founded in 2004, VNG provides online games, music streaming and messaging applications. Its statement did not disclose details about the IPO plans. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Communist-ruled Vietnam, a country of 93 million, has been supporting its start-up and technology firms as it reforms its economy to eventually rely less on cheap labor and low-tech industries.

Other Vietnamese companies are also eyeing overseas listings. Budget carrier VietJet VJC.HM, which has a market value of $1.7 billion, said in January it has revived plans for an overseas listing.

(This story removes incorrect milestone in lead paragraph about VNG likely to be first overseas listing by a Vietnam firm.)

Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Mai Nguyen and Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.