Vocera Communications results miss estimates, shares tumble 30 percent
May 2, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Vocera Communications results miss estimates, shares tumble 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA.N), a mobile technology provider to hospitals, reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results after it failed to close several expansion deals with U.S. hospitals.

Shares of the company fell 30 percent in after-market trading.

Net loss widened to $3.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter from $800,000, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 7 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3.1 percent to $22.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $24.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company closed at $19.38 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

