Cloud marketing firm Vocus explores sale: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vocus Inc VOCS.O, a provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Online marketing company ConstantContact, web services company Web.com Group Inc WWWW.O and private equity firm GTCR are among the parties interested in buying Vocus, one of the people said.

The company is working with investment bank Stifel on the potential sale, the people said, asking not to be named because the process is not public.

A spokeswoman for Vocus said the company did not comment on rumors or speculation. Representatives for Stifel, Web.com, GTCR and ConstantContact could not be immediately reached for comment.

ConstantContact and Web.com are willing to offer around $17 per share with bids due the first week of April, one of the people said.

The Beltsville, Maryland-based company had non-GAAP revenue of $187 million last year.