FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says would consider Verizon offer
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone says would consider Verizon offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign of Verizon Wireless is seen at its store in Westminster, Colorado April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON (Reuters) - The chairman of the world’s second-largest mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) said that the group would seriously consider any offer for its stake in its U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless, but that there was nothing new to announce on Tuesday.

Vodafone’s partner Verizon Communications (VZ.N) has made little secret of its desire to buy out Vodafone in a multi-billion dollar deal that would be one of the largest of all time.

The company’s chairman, Gerard Kleisterlee, was speaking at Vodafone’s annual meeting in London.

Vodafone owns a 45 percent stake in the U.S. joint venture and said in May that it would consider an offer but it was comfortable with the status quo.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Sarah Young; editing by Rhys Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.