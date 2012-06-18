CWW investors back Vodafone takeover

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Cable & Wireless Worldwide said on Monday that 88 percent of investors who voted over Vodafone’s $1.6 billion takeover offer had backed the deal to create Britain’s second largest telecoms operator.

The approval for Vodafone’s scheme of arrangement came as little surprise after CWW’s biggest investor Orbis earlier on Monday said it had decided to drop its opposition to the deal.

CWW said the ‘yes’ votes represented some 99.15 percent of the shares held by the investors who voted.