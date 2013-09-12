FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone Germany says hacker steals data of 2 million customers
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 12, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone Germany says hacker steals data of 2 million customers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A staff member poses with a mock oversized Vodafone Secure SIM card at the Vodafone booth at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A hacker has gained access to one of Vodafone (VOD.L) Germany’s servers and has stolen the personal data of about 2 million customers, the company said on Thursday.

The hacker had access to customers’ names, addresses and bank account numbers, the group said, adding the person did not get any passwords, security numbers or connection data.

Vodafone said it was not possible that the data was of any use to the hacker. “It is hardly possible to use the data to get directly access to the bank accounts of those affected,” Vodafone said in a statement.

Privacy and personal data are sensitive issues in Germany due partly to a history of heavy surveillance of citizens in the former communist East and under Hitler’s Nazis.

Vodafone warned its customers that with potential so-called “phishing” attacks or fake e-mails criminals would try to get more information about passwords and credit cards.

It said it was working with police to investigate the matter and had sealed the ports the hacker had used to get access to its servers.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.