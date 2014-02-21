FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone says Verizon Wireless deal completes
#Deals
February 21, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Vodafone says Verizon Wireless deal completes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vodafone branding is seen outside a retail store in London November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British mobile company Vodafone (VOD.L) said on Friday that its deal to sell its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless completed, triggering a $23.9 billion cash return to shareholders.

Shareholders of both Vodafone and Verizon Communications Inc

(VZ.N) approved Verizon’s $130 billion takeover of the pair’s Verizon Wireless venture in January, paving the way for the third biggest deal in corporate history.

Vodafone shareholders will be paid the equivalent of $0.49 for each existing ordinary share in addition to a distribution of Verizon shares, detailed earlier in February.

Vodafone said on Wednesday, that in an illustrative example, based on share prices and exchange rates at the close of business on February 18, a Vodafone investor would receive proceeds of 72 pence in Verizon shares and 30 pence in cash for each share owned.

Where shareholders are due to receive their cash in sterling or euro, the exact amount received will depend on exchange rates next week, the company said.

The company said that a court approved the final elements of the deal, which included Vodafone’s related acquisition of the outstanding minority stake in Vodafone Italy.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
