FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
End to Vodafone's tax dispute with India seen near: FT
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

End to Vodafone's tax dispute with India seen near: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s finance minister, Palaniappan Chidambaram, said he is confident that a $2.6 billion tax dispute with Vodafone (VOD.L) would be settled, telling the Financial Times that a third round of talks will be held this week.

“Vodafone has formally written to the government offering to engage senior government officials to find a way out of the problem,” he said in an interview with the FT.

“I‘m confident we will resolve <the Vodafone> issue,” he told the newspaper.

Chidambaram said he was seeking to resolve the outstanding tax matter within the month.

Vodafone declined to comment on the FT report.

An unnamed figure close to the company told the FT that the finance minister was playing up the possibility of a deal.

On January 14, India’s finance minister announced they would delay by two years implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance to 2016 seen as a move partly designed to help solve the dispute with Vodafone.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.