Vodafone says could IPO Indian unit once tax case settled
November 12, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone says could IPO Indian unit once tax case settled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker replaces fluorescent lights on a Vodafone billboard in New Delhi June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) said it will look at listing its Indian unit once it resolves a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the country’s government.

Vittorio Colao, chief executive of the British mobile operator, said on Tuesday that he would definitely consider an IPO of the business in India once the tax case was settled.

Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting a tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Writing by Paul Sandle, Editing by Sarah Young

