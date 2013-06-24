FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog says would likely probe Kabel Deutschland deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2013 / 8:20 AM / in 4 years

German watchdog says would likely probe Kabel Deutschland deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator said it would likely be responsible for examining the proposed takeover of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone.

A Kabel Deutschland-Vodafone deal, which has not yet been filed for approval, would in theory be a matter for the national watchdog, a spokesman for Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said.

The European Commission, which is the antitrust regulator for cross-boarder competition in the region, is likely to refer the case to the Federal Cartel Office because the deal would mainly affect the German market, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.