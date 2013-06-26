FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog says Liberty buying Kabel would be complicated
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

German watchdog says Liberty buying Kabel would be complicated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man passes the company logo of German cable television group Kabel Deutschland in Unterfoehring north of Munich June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - A takeover of Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE by peer Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) would be more complicated from an anti-trust point of view than an acquisition by Vodafone (VOD.L), Germany’s cartel office said on Wednesday.

Vodafone on Monday agreed to buy Germany’s largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros ($10.1 billion), beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.

Liberty Global owns Germany’s second-largest cable operator Unity Media KabelBW. ($1 = 0.7649 euros)

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.