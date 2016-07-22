FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vodafone chief says India listing could help with any future Liberty tie-up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 22, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Vodafone chief says India listing could help with any future Liberty tie-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vodafone's Chief Executive Vittorio Colao delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 22, 2016.Albert Gea

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone's (VOD.L) planned listing of its Indian business could help the British group if it pursues any further tie-ups with cable-TV company Liberty Global LBTY.O in Europe, its chief executive said on Friday.

U.S. group Liberty and Vodafone have agreed to form a joint venture in the Netherlands, but analysts have said that the British company's operations in Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific could be an obstacle to deeper collaboration.

CEO Vittorio Colao said there are no plans to spin off its emerging markets operations but acknowledged some of the fringe benefits of the Indian listing.

"We are very happy with our emerging markets portfolio. So as such we do not have a plan to separate from them," Colao said after the group posted better than expected 7.7 percent revenue growth for its emerging markets business in the first quarter.

"Having said that, we have a set-up with the listed unit in Africa and we are planning to list in India, which will allow us to have a clear assessment of their value and higher flexibility in the future should any type of co-operation with Liberty become the case."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.