After $130 billion deal, Colao says 'super committed' to Vodafone's next chapter
#Business News
September 2, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 4 years

After $130 billion deal, Colao says 'super committed' to Vodafone's next chapter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vodaphone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao speaks at the Global Investment Conference 2012 in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Monday he was committed to the next stage in the mobile operator’s history after pulling off the $130 billion sale of the group’s stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless (VZ.N).

“I am super committed to the next chapter of Vodafone, that is chapter three, after the creation and expansion into emerging markets, now we have data and unified services so I am very excited about the future,” he told reporters when asked whether the deal was the pinnacle of his career.

He said the group would continue its disciplined approach to acquisitions and would invest in data infrastructure in Europe and emerging markets on a market-by-market basis.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Neil Maidment, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
