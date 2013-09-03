Vodafone shares open 1.2 percent down after Verizon deal agreed

A woman talks on her mobile phone as she walks past a Vodafone store in London September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone (VOD.L) opened 1.2 percent down on Tuesday after Verizon Communications (VZ.N) agreed to pay $130 billion to buy the British company out of its U.S. wireless business, Verizon Wireless.

Vodafone shares fell to 209.5 pence, valuing the company at around 101 billion pounds ($157.20 billion). Vodafone shares had risen to their highest level since April 2001 on Monday.

Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to buy Vodafone out of Verizon Wireless in a cash and shares agreement - history’s third largest corporate deal.

For the British group, the accord will allow it to return 71 percent of the net proceeds, or $84 billion including all of the stock, to shareholders while also ramping up investment in its networks to set itself apart from rivals.