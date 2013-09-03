FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone shares open 1.2 percent down after Verizon deal agreed
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 3, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone shares open 1.2 percent down after Verizon deal agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman talks on her mobile phone as she walks past a Vodafone store in London September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone (VOD.L) opened 1.2 percent down on Tuesday after Verizon Communications (VZ.N) agreed to pay $130 billion to buy the British company out of its U.S. wireless business, Verizon Wireless.

Vodafone shares fell to 209.5 pence, valuing the company at around 101 billion pounds ($157.20 billion). Vodafone shares had risen to their highest level since April 2001 on Monday.

Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to buy Vodafone out of Verizon Wireless in a cash and shares agreement - history’s third largest corporate deal.

For the British group, the accord will allow it to return 71 percent of the net proceeds, or $84 billion including all of the stock, to shareholders while also ramping up investment in its networks to set itself apart from rivals.

Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.