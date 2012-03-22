Steel price hikes set to boost Voestalpine: CEO

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine (VOES.VI) expects results to improve from April as it benefits from price hikes and solid demand, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told Reuters.

He also forecast business conditions would gradually improve over the course of the year as confidence slowly returns that the worst of the sovereign debt and banking crises are over.

Voestalpine will raise prices on around half its steel contracts from April by at least as much as raw material input prices have risen, he said, and raise prices for the rest of its contracts in July.

“In the steel business we expect a clear improvement in results in the first quarter of 2012/13 compared with the final quarter of 2011/12 as a result of higher prices taking effect,” he said in an interview.

“The other divisions will have stable development at the good current level. So for the overall group we expect a better result in the first quarter 2012/13 than in the last three quarters of fiscal 2011/12.”

The group has forecast weaker operating profit for the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends this month but said last month its steel division picked up from the turn of the year after a “very difficult” October-December quarter.

It cut steel capacity by a tenth late last year as consumers spooked by the weak economy bought fewer big-ticket items such as fridges and washing machines and the construction industry remained very weak.

But the maker of special steels used in tools, turbines and cars has been running at full capacity again since January, something Eder said should continue barring nasty surprises.

“In the steel division we assume the first half of fiscal 2012/13 is secured to a large extent. We have the first quarter home and dry and don’t see from today’s perspective any weakening for the second quarter. But this is no boom situation, rather solid demand,” he said.

Predicting its second half was more difficult.

“We think that even after the summer - unlike last year - we won’t have a collapse, but rather that the adequate development continues. We don’t see a quick upturn because the question marks over China, the sovereign debt crisis, the euro and the situation on financial markets are still too large,” he said.

“We think we will see a slow revival in small steps over the course of the year, but still be far removed from the margin levels before the crisis. It won’t go down, but it also won’t go up dramatically,” he added in the interview in Linz on Tuesday.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

Eder said Voestalpine was getting positive feedback from customers on the economic situation in its markets.

“The most important overall factor is the situation in China. We expect the United States to develop clearly better in 2012 than in the past two or three years, in part because of the election campaign. Europe seems to have overcome the worst,” he said.

Shares in Voestalpine were down 2.7 percent in early trade as the market digested the latest figures from China, the world’s top metals consumer, which showed its factory activity had shrunk to a four-month low with the overall rate of contraction accelerating.

“The markets are beginning to believe that we have resolved the short-term problems of state debt and the banking crisis. If there are no setbacks, then we believe we will see a certain revival in the course of the year,” said Eder.

Eder said he was open to acquisitions but was not building its plans around large takeovers. He also said he was relaxed about the potential impact from consolidation among big players on commodity markets, especially for iron ore and coal.

“I expect there to be new players and overcapacity on markets in the foreseeable future given the entry of new market participants and higher production at big companies, especially as it seems China will not continue to grow as it has,” he said.

“It is a similar story for coal, for which we expect prices to ease slightly as well soon.”