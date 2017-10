FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Voestalpine Group on Tuesday cut its outlook for business year 2012/2013 due to economic uncertainty, saying it expects operating profit to reach approximately 1.4 billion euros ($1.79 billion) and earnings before interest and taxes of about 800 million euros.

The company had targeted an operating profit of 1.5 billion euros and EBIT of 900 million euros. ($1 = 0.7812 euros)