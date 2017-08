The logo of Austrian specialty steel maker Voestalpine is seen on top of its headquarters in Linz, Austria September 7, 2016. Picture taken September 7, 2016.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's specialty steelmaker Voestalpine (VOES.VI) said on Wednesday it complied with all legal requirements in the way it communicated cost overruns at its plant in Texas.

"We have no doubt that we informed (the market) in compliance with the law," the company said in a statement.