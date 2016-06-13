Voestalpine secures Texas utilisation with new order

The company logo of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine is seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, April 21, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has won a new order that will secure the full utilisation of its 550 million-euro ($620 million) plant in Texas, it said on Monday.

Voestalpine said U.S. steelmaker Big River Steel had agreed to buy up to 240,000 tonnes of hot briquetted iron (HBI) a year from 2017 - about an eighth of the capacity of the plant. HBI is a high-density raw material used to make steel products.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder, speaking to reporters in Frankfurt, also said he saw tentative signs of an upturn in demand from the oil and gas sector.

"Inventories are beginning to fall. We expect that in the course of the autumn we will see a turn," he said. "If oil would rise above $70 a barrel that would also give a certain impetus."