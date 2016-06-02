FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
J&J to buy hair care products maker Vogue for $3.3 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

J&J to buy hair care products maker Vogue for $3.3 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016.Mike Segar/Illustration

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Thursday it would acquire Vogue International for $3.3 billion, adding brands such as OGX shampoos and FX hair styling products to its consumer portfolio that includes Neutrogena and Clean & Clear.

Vogue's hair care products have gained popularity, helped by colorful packaging that makes them stand out in drugstore aisles.

The privately held company has focused on increasing its presence in drugstores and is spending more on buying shelf space than on consumer advertising.

Buyout firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) acquired a 49 percent stake in the company in 2014.

Vogue's products are sold in the United States and 38 other countries, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

The transaction, slated to close in the third quarter, is not expected to affect the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts, it said.

Unilever NV (UNc.AS), Henkel & Co KgaA AG (HNKG_p.DE), L'Oréal SA (OREP.PA) and other companies had submitted first-round bids in an auction for Vogue, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in May.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.