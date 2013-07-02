Stock market strategies for a volatile summer

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the start of trading in New York July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ever since the Federal Reserve started hinting it could pull back on its massive bond-buying stimulus program later this year, the stock market has been on a wild ride.

The Dow Jones industrial average has swung by more than 100 points on 17 of the 27 trading days since then, including an 8-day streak with big moves in both directions. The Dow has slipped 3.1 percent in that time, though the Standard and Poor’s 500 remains up nearly 13 percent for the year.

Wall Street’s favorite measure of investor anxiety - the CBOE Volatility Index - jumped from a six-year low of 11.6 in early March to a peak of 20.3 on June 20. Since then, it has fallen to 16.12, but expect it to rise again at the drop of a fresh Fed quote.

Investors have plenty of reasons to expect stock market turbulence in the months ahead. (Bonds could get banged too, but that’s another story.) Fed watchers continue to fear signs that a Fed pullback will hurt the economy, and summers tend to bring out the hair-trigger trades.

Here are three ways investors could approach a volatile summer.

ACTIVE TRADING STRATEGY

Active traders shouldn’t wait for a 300-point pre-lunch drop in the Dow before they develop their own rule-based strategy, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Advantage Funds.

He would consider selling when a stock’s share price moves below its 200-day moving average, for example.

Other traders focus on the underlying value of the shares they buy and sell. They may buy when the price-earning ratio of a company or index falls below its long-term average - a sign that it may be cheap - or sell when the P/E ratio tops that average. The S&P 500 currently trades at a trailing P/E of 16.8, slightly above its long-term average of 15.

J.J. Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade, said that active traders are splitting their orders into smaller chunks. They can get a better average price when buying into a falling market. And smaller lots can be easier to sell in a fast-moving market.

“It’s easier to pull the rip cord” he said.

Of course, active traders should keep cash levels higher than buy-and-hold investors: That can cushion them against any ill-timed trades - and so funds are available to buy on those drastic dips. At TD Ameritrade, cash has hovered around 20 percent of total client assets since the financial crisis in 2008, Kinahan said.

Other retail brokerages such as Schwab and E*Trade Financial have reported similar levels. Before the financial crisis, cash generally made up 15 percent or less of assets at these firms.

IGNORE IT

Yet active trading isn’t for everyone, especially younger investors who are putting money in a retirement account that they won’t tap for a decade or more.

In a volatile environment, they would be better served by continuing to buy on a regular schedule regardless of price - a technique known as dollar-cost averaging.

The theory is that because market tops and bottoms are impossible to predict, buying on a schedule gives investors the average of the best possible price over time. Volatile periods actually reward dollar-cost-averaging investors, because wild price swings allow them to capitalize on declines without trying to time the market.

Sam Stovall, chief equity strategist at S&P Capital IQ, points to market history as a justification for dollar-cost averaging. Since World War II, the S&P 500 has fallen between 5 and 10 percent 56 separate times, while taking an average of only 2 months to get back to even.

SHOPPING LIST

Instead of running for cover, some investors use rollercoaster markets to load up on bargains.

“History suggests that it’s better to buy than to bail,” Stovall said.

That may be especially true this summer, as the recent selloff was not triggered by fears of a weak economy, but by the Fed’s statements that it sees the economy growing strongly enough that it no longer needs stimulus.

A faster-growing economy would be good for investors, so make a shopping list of companies that would be good to buy on dips.

Eric Marshall, portfolio manager of the $560 million Hodges Small Cap fund, has taken advantage of the selloff by increasing his stake in companies that would profit from an expanding economy, like Trinity Industries, which builds railcars used by major oil companies, restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and shale-oil company Matador Resources Co.

Trinity Industries, for instance, is down approximately 6 percent over the last month, after hitting a high near $42 per share. Marshall expects the company to top $4 in earnings per share by the end of this year, up from its current $3.40 per share, as it increases its business of supplying tanker cars to energy companies.

Tim Courtney, chief investment officer at Oklahoma City-based Exencial Wealth Advisors responsible for $1.1 billion in assets under management, has been using cash to buy into small-cap European and emerging market companies, both of which are looking cheap in terms of price-to-book ratios, he said.

Small-cap European companies trade at an average discount of 25 percent of their book value, while the S&P 500 trades at 2.4 times book value.

Courtney, a volatility enthusiast, expects to spend his summer buying on dips: “By buying when things are at their lowest, you get the greatest expected return.”