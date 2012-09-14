Volcker rule on track for completion by year-end: FDIC chief

Acting Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Martin Gruenberg attends the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee hearing on Continued Oversight on the Implementation of the Wall Street Reform Act on Capitol Hill in Washington December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Regulators are aiming to finalize the Volcker rule’s controversial trading curb by the end of 2012, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s chief said on Friday.

Speaking at the American Banker’s regulatory symposium in Washington D.C., FDIC Acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg told reporters that regulators are sticking with their most recent estimate of approving a final draft by year-end.

“The agencies are working on it. I think that is the intention.”

The Volcker rule, named for former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and is aimed at preventing banks that receive government backstops like deposit insurance from taking risky bets for their own gain.

The rule, proposed by regulators in October, 2011,was slated to be finalized by July, 21, 2012. But Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in February it would not be completed by the deadline.

Regulators say the delay stems from differences in how they want the rule to be implemented, as well as an overwhelming volume of feedback from industry groups and the public.

Pro-reform groups have touted it as a much-needed brake on excessive Wall Street risk-taking. But banking groups have said the rule could deeply harm liquidity and make it hard for firms to raise capital.

Once the rule is in place, banks will have until July 21, 2014, to comply fully.