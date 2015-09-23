FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ACEA says no evidence Volkswagen scandal is industry-wide issue
#Business News
September 23, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

ACEA says no evidence Volkswagen scandal is industry-wide issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European car association ACEA on Wednesday said it was taking a scandal at Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) over falsified U.S. vehicle emission tests “very seriously”, but signaled it might be an isolated issue.

“There is no evidence that this is an industry-wide issue,” ACEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.23 billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs of the biggest scandal in its 78-year-history, blowing a hole in analysts’ profit forecasts.

($1 = 0.8988 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

