The Volkswagen logo is displayed on a 2014 Beetle TDI during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi said on Monday January sales in the United States rose by 0.4 pct from last year to 10,101 vehicles, boosted by sales of its luxury SUVs.