Audi sees operating profit margin dropping to six percent in 2015: magazine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) premium brand Audi expects heavy investments to launch new models and expand production plants will nearly halve its operating profit margin to 6 percent in 2015, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

The magazine cited senior managers as saying Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler accepted that the investments would temporarily lower profit margins for the next two years below his target corridor of 8-10 percent.

The unit recorded a margin of 11 percent last year, down from 12.1 percent in 2011, according to its annual report.

Stadler told Manager Magazin he knew the initial upfront investment requirements to fund the growth strategy were immense: “But we will increasingly reap the reward starting in 2016.”

Company sources told the magazine the Audi CEO was looking to cut costs throughout the company and potential savings were identified in the high hundreds of millions of euros.

It further reported that Stadler aimed to breach the 2 million mark in vehicle sales by 2017 or 2018 at the latest and achieve 2.4 million by 2020, according to company sources.

This compares to car sales targets of 2.8 million at BMW (BMWG.DE) and 2.6 million at Daimler (DAIGn.DE) by 2020, the magazine reported.

Stadler wants to start picking up steam in 2015 with a raft of new models that start with the Q6 and Q8 crossovers as well as a compact van and an Audi version of the Volkswagen Up microcar.

“We confirm that our target range for the operating margin remains 8-10 percent,” a spokesman for Audi said, declining to comment on the rest of the article.