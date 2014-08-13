Audi says faces penalty for anti-competitive behavior in China

File photo of Audi cars reflected in mirrors during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files

MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)’s premium auto unit Audi on Wednesday said it would accept a penalty and change management processes at one of its China units after a regional authority said it had discovered violations of anti-monopoly laws.

“According to investigations of the Hubei Provincial Price Bureau, partial practices in the dealership network of the FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., Audi Sales Division in Hubei province have violated national Anti-Monopoly laws,” Audi said in a statement.

In China, Audi operates under a venture with state-owned automotive enterprise FAW Group Corp (000800.SZ).

As a result of the Hubei probe, FAW-Volkswagen will accept a penalty, Audi further said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Audi said it was cooperating with authorities and said it could not comment further until the relevant government authorities had concluded their investigation.