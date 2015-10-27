FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Bentley recalls 27,640 cars for battery cable problems
Autos
#Autos
October 27, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

VW's Bentley recalls 27,640 cars for battery cable problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bentley logo is seen on a Mulsanne Speed car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) ultra-luxury division Bentley has recalled 27,640 cars globally because of potentially faulty battery cable joint connections, a spokesman at Bentley said.

The number of recalled vehicles, more than double Bentley’s record 11,020 deliveries last year, includes 5,906 cars in China, the brand’s second-biggest market after the Americas, he said.

“This is a voluntary recall and is in no way connected to any other recalls from other automotive manufacturers,” Bentley said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Jake Spring and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
