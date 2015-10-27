VW's Bentley recalls 27,640 cars for battery cable problems

A Bentley logo is seen on a Mulsanne Speed car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) ultra-luxury division Bentley has recalled 27,640 cars globally because of potentially faulty battery cable joint connections, a spokesman at Bentley said.

The number of recalled vehicles, more than double Bentley’s record 11,020 deliveries last year, includes 5,906 cars in China, the brand’s second-biggest market after the Americas, he said.

“This is a voluntary recall and is in no way connected to any other recalls from other automotive manufacturers,” Bentley said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.