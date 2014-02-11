FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW brand sales up 4.8 percent in January as Europe revives
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
February 11, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

VW brand sales up 4.8 percent in January as Europe revives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Volkswagen logo is displayed on a 2014 Beetle TDI during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 4.8 percent to 515,700 autos in January, as sales regained momentum in Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

“For the first time in its history Volkswagen Passenger Cars has started the year with deliveries in excess of half a million,” VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

The figure compares with 491,900 in January last year.

VW said that its sales in Europe grew by 7.9 percent last month, outpacing a 3 percent rise in the overall market.

Sales in Western Europe rose 9.1 percent, with sales in Germany alone rising 8.8 percent, the company said.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 13.7 percent, with China sales up by 13.9 percent to 267,800 vehicles, while sales in the United States fell 19.0 percent to 23,500 vehicles in January.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
