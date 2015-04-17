FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW Chairman Piech isolated on board's steering committee: sources
April 17, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

VW Chairman Piech isolated on board's steering committee: sources

Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz

1 Min Read

BERLIN/HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chairman Ferdinand Piech was isolated on the supervisory board’s steering committee which on Friday backed Martin Winterkorn as the carmaker’s chief executive, two sources told Reuters.

A top level VW committee met in Salzburg on Thursday to try to resolve a leadership crisis that has emerged after Piech publicly withdrew his confidence in Winterkorn, casting doubts about the CEO’s future.

Piech was outnumbered 5:1 on the six-member supervisory board steering committee, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter is confidential.

VW said the panel would propose extending Winterkorn’s contract at a board meeting next February.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
