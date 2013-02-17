FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen CEO to take 20 percent pay cut in 2012: magazine
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 17, 2013 / 12:34 PM / 5 years ago

Volkswagen CEO to take 20 percent pay cut in 2012: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A snow-covered Volkswagen logo is pictured at a Volkswagen car dealer in the western city of Hamm January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will be paid 14 million euros ($18.7 million) for 2012, 20 percent less than the previous year, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Der Spiegel, which did not cite sources, also said VW’s supervisory board would decide on a new compensation package for all management board members at its next meeting on February 22.

In future, bonuses will only to be paid to board members if the company’s profit reaches at least 5 billion euros, the magazine reported.

VW declined to comment on the report.

Winterkorn himself proposed that he should take a pay cut, Der Spiegel reported last week, as the company prepares for wage talks with production staff in western Germany.

Current rules on executive pay, combining fixed salary, bonuses and profit incentives, would boost Winterkorn’s total compensation for 2012 to about 20 million euros from a record 17.5 million euros in 2011, a company official previously said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.