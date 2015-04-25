FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower Saxony premier says VW Chairman's exit was 'unavoidable'
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 25, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Lower Saxony premier says VW Chairman's exit was 'unavoidable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, which owns 20 percent of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said the resignation of VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech announced on Saturday was necessary to create clarity about the carmaker’s leadership.

“I regret the resignation of Ferdinand Piech, but it was unavoidable in the end,” Stephan Weil said in a statement.

Deputy Chairman Berthold Huber, who is to take over from Piech until a permanent successor has been named, echoed his comments, saying an end had to be put to uncertainty among employees of Volkswagen caused by the leadership crisis that started earlier this month.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.