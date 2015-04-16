FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW: no statement on leadership crisis meeting will be issued today
#Business News
April 16, 2015 / 8:09 AM / 2 years ago

VW: no statement on leadership crisis meeting will be issued today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn (C) and Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board (R) attend a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said late on Thursday no statement on the leadership crisis meeting will be published today.

The meeting of the supervisory board’s steering committee was called after Chairman Ferdinand Piech sparked a power struggle by telling a magazine he had distanced himself from CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has run VW since 2007.

The six-member panel including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, which was also attended by CEO Winterkorn, ended after less than three hours at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
