FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW panel likely to meet by Friday on leadership crisis: sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2015 / 5:09 PM / 2 years ago

VW panel likely to meet by Friday on leadership crisis: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn stands at the Volkswagen booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN/STUTTGART (Reuters) - The steering committee of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board will likely meet by Friday to try to resolve a leadership crisis at the German carmaker, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Piech unleashed a full-blown leadership crisis at Europe’s largest automotive group last Friday by telling German magazine Der Spiegel he was distancing himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

The six-member board panel includes VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech, works council chief Bernd Osterloh and two other labor representatives, Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil and Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE) Chairman Wolfgang Porsche.

“It’s relatively realistic that the meeting will take place tomorrow,” one company source said, declining to be named because the meeting is confidential.

A spokeswoman for Lower Saxony, VW’s No. 2 shareholder which controls 20 percent of voting shares, declined to comment. The works council didn’t return calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.