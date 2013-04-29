FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW expects second-quarter results to beat first-quarter: CFO
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 29, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

VW expects second-quarter results to beat first-quarter: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hans Dieter Poetsch, CFO of German carmaker Volkswagen, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Wolfsburg, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expects its second-quarter earnings to beat the results of the first three months, finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Costs related to an engineering overhaul were “still on the high side” but VW had a good chance to match last year’s record operating profit of 11.5 billion euros if the economic development does not deteriorate further, the CFO said on Monday on a conference call.

A number of things needed to be improved at VW’s truck maker MAN SE (MANG.DE) which slipped into a first-quarter loss, Poetsch said, adding no drastic changes were planned at the Munich-based company.

The CFO said launching new models instead of just focusing on cost reductions were the “appropriate” strategy to tackle effects of slumping auto demand.

In the first quarter 2013, VW’s operating profit fell by a quarter to 2.34 billion euros ($3.05 billion). ($1 = 0.7676 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.